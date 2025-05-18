May 18, 2025 2:10 PM 1 min read

Gold Mining Stocks Were Among Top 10 Large-Cap Losers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are These In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Last week, gold and silver prices dropped after the U.S. and China agreed to temporarily reduce most tariffs on each other’s goods. This could be driving a rotation out of safe-haven assets.

Most gold mining stocks were among the top ten large-cap worst performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH shares dipped 23.31%  in reaction to a media report on a possible investigation for criminal Medicare fraud.
  2. Fiserv, Inc. FI shares were down 9.46%.
  3. Alamos Gold Inc. AGI shares declined 9.43%.
  4. Agnico Eagle Mines AEM stock fell 9.27%.
  5. AngloGold Ashanti PLC AU stock dived 9.06%.
  6. Kinross Gold Corporation KGC stock fell 8.96%.
  7. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp WPM shares decreased 8.48%
  8. Gold Fields Limited GFI shares were down 8.47%.
  9. Barrick Mining Corporation B stock decreased 8.38%.
  10. Royal Gold, Inc. RGLD stock dived 7.20%.

