There is no Press for this Ticker
Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers' wireless business accounted for 60% of the company's total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years. Rogers' cable segment, which provides about one fourth of total sales, offers home Internet, television, and landline phone service to consumers and businesses. Remaining sales come from Rogers' media unit, which owns and operates various television and radio stations and the Toronto Blue Jays. Rogers' significant exposure to sports also includes ownership stakes in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Raptors, FC, and Argonauts.

Rogers Communications Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rogers Communications (RCIAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rogers Communications (OTCPK: RCIAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Rogers Communications's (RCIAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rogers Communications.

Q

What is the target price for Rogers Communications (RCIAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rogers Communications

Q

Current Stock Price for Rogers Communications (RCIAF)?

A

The stock price for Rogers Communications (OTCPK: RCIAF) is $48.4 last updated Wed Dec 22 2021 18:48:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rogers Communications (RCIAF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 2, 2015 to stockholders of record on June 10, 2015.

Q

When is Rogers Communications (OTCPK:RCIAF) reporting earnings?

A

Rogers Communications does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rogers Communications (RCIAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rogers Communications.

Q

What sector and industry does Rogers Communications (RCIAF) operate in?

A

Rogers Communications is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.