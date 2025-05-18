Elon Musk's PAC Promised $100 Per Signature—Now It's Facing a Lawsuit

Elon Musk is facing a lawsuit filed by three swing state voters. The plaintiffs allege that Musk failed to fulfill his promise of payment for signing a petition from his political action committee, America PAC.

What Happened: The lawsuit claims that Musk had committed to paying voters in seven states for signing a petition and referring others to do the same, in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election.

The plaintiffs assert that America PAC did not meet its contractual obligations by failing to fully compensate the petition-signers.

The lawsuit, lodged in a federal court in Pennsylvania, anticipates the inclusion of more than “100 class members”, with the total amount owed exceeding $5 million, reports Fortune.

“This case is about a broken promise: Elon Musk promised supporters that they would be paid for signing a petition and referring others to do the same,” stated Shannon Liss-Riordan, the plaintiffs’ representative.

America PAC, which Musk established in May 2024, raised over $200 million for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. A similar lawsuit was filed in April by a Pennsylvania man who alleged that he was owed $20,000 for gathering signatures.

Despite these allegations, America PAC spokesperson Andrew Romeo has denied any misconduct, asserting that the PAC is committed to compensating for every legitimate petition signature.

Why It Matters: This lawsuit against Musk and America PAC could potentially tarnish their reputations and raise questions about their ethical practices. It also highlights the ongoing legal challenges faced by political action committees in their fundraising and campaign efforts.

The outcome of this case could have significant implications for future PAC operations and campaign strategies.

