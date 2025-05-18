Bitcoin Breaks $107,000, Ethereum Dips, Dogecoin Rallies As 'Greed' Sentiment Takes Over: Analyst Predicts BTC 'Primed' For A New All-Time High

Leading cryptocurrencies rallied sharply on Sunday as investors awaited new all-time highs for Bitcoin.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+2.53%
|$105,868.99
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|-1.57%
|$2,438.87
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+6.63%
|$0.2293
What Happened: Bitcoin tapped $107,000, the highest in nearly four months, in a sharp evening rally that saw trading volumes increase by almost 50%. The apex cryptocurrency was already up 11% in the month
Ethereum, on the other hand, sold off, plunging to an intraday low of $2,344.67 before recovering to the mid-$2,400s by late evening.
Over $575 million was liquidated from the cryptocurrency market in the last 24 hours, with bullish leveraged bets accounting for $350 million.
That said, about $465 million in Bitcoin shorts risked liquidation if the apex cryptocurrency rallied to $108,000.
Bitcoin's Open Interest surged 5.31% in the last 24 hours to levels not seen since December 2024. Meanwhile, bearish bets against Bitcoin spiked, with over 60% of Binance traders with open BTC positions shorting the cryptocurrency.
The "Greed" barometer increased to 74, according to the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, indicating a potential surge in buying pressure in the days to come.
Top Gainers (24-Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 8:30 p.m. ET)
|Virtuals Protocol (VIRTUAL)
|+19.00%
|$2.00
|Pepe (PEPE)
|+12.56%
|$0.00001372
|dogwifhat (WIF)
|+11.65%
|$1.04
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.35 trillion, following an increase of 2.36% in the last 24 hours.
Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.
Stock futures dipped Sunday night. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures fell 287 points, or 0.67%, as of 8:37 p.m. EDT. Futures tied to the S&P 500 slid 0.82%, while Nasdaq 100 Futures lost 1.06%.
The sell-offs come after Moody's downgraded the U.S. long-term credit rating, raising fears about government debt and inflation. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent dismissed these concerns, calling Moody's a "lagging indicator."
The S&P 500 extended its gains on Wednesday. The broad-based index rose 0.10% to close at 5,892.58, while the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite gained 0.72% to end at 19,146.81. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell for the second straight day, losing 89.37 points, or 0.21%, to end at 42,051.06.
See More: Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency market commentator Michaël van de Poppe highlighted the potential for altcoins to outperform Bitcoin in the next days.
"M2 Supply goes up and Bitcoin is primed for a new ATH. Altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin on every move upwards. I think we're in for a great 6-8 week period," Van De Poppe stated. Notably, Bitcoin touched an all-time high of $109,114.88 on Jan. 20, 2025. It is currently trading 3.72% below those levels.
Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez commented on Ethereum's outlook, painting $3,000 and $4,000 as the next upside targets if the cryptocurrency holds above $2,200.
Photo Courtesy: Yalcin Sonat On Shutterstock.com
Read Next:
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.