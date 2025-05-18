May 18, 2025 3:16 PM 2 min read

Robert Kiyosaki Predicts Bitcoin To Reach $250,000: 'Buy More. Do Not Sell.'

by Bibhu Pattnaik Benzinga Staff Senior Writer
Zinger Key Points

Robert Kiyosaki predicts a significant surge in Bitcoin‘s BTC/USD value, attributing it to a potential collapse of the central bank system.

What Happened: In a post on X on Saturday, Kiyosaki, the author of the best-selling book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” expressed his belief that gold, silver, and Bitcoin will continue to appreciate in value.

He attributed this to what he describes as the impending crash of the “Marxist Central Bank system.” Kiyosaki further predicted that Bitcoin’s value would climb to $250,000 within the year, urging his followers to buy more and hold onto their existing assets.

While Kiyosaki’s views are not universally shared, they reflect a growing sentiment among some investors that traditional banking systems are becoming increasingly unstable.

Also Read: Robert Kiyosaki’s Stern Warning: ‘Tariffs Won’t Protect You, Tariffs Only Increase Inflation As Jobs Are Lost And Wages Come Down’

This belief has led to a surge in interest in alternative assets like cryptocurrencies, which are seen as a hedge against potential economic downturns.

Why It Matters: Kiyosaki’s prediction comes at a time when cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, are gaining mainstream acceptance as a legitimate asset class. His views underscore the increasing concern among investors about the stability of traditional banking systems, and the potential for alternative assets like Bitcoin to provide a hedge against economic uncertainty.

While Kiyosaki’s prediction of a $250,000 Bitcoin is certainly bold, it reflects a broader trend of increasing investor interest in cryptocurrencies.

As traditional banking systems face growing scrutiny, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are likely to continue attracting attention as potential hedges against economic instability.

Robert Kiyosaki Says Millions Could Be Out of Work — Here's His Game Plan

Image: Shutterstock/creativeneko

