Foot Locker And Archer Aviation Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?

  1. Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares rocketed 98.58% after Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS agreed to acquire the company at equity value of around $2.4 billion. Also, the company issued preliminary first-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast.
  2. Archer Aviation Inc.'s ACHR stock jumped 50.96% after the company reported better-than-expected EPS results and announced an exclusive partnership that will make it the official air taxi provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.  
  3. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG shares increased 38.63%. Traders circulate an unconfirmed takeover rumor that 26North is in talks to acquire the company.
  4. NuScale Power Corporation SMR stock escalated 38.51%  following the release of its first-quarter earnings.
  5. Diginex Limited DGNX stock jumped 38.37%.
  6. ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares rose 37.20% after the company reported better-than-expected results.
  7. Oklo Inc. OKLO stock increased 34.28% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter results.
  8. Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares grew 33.77% after the company issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

