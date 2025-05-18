Foot Locker And Archer Aviation Are Among Top 8 Mid-Cap Gainers Last Week (May 12-May 16): Are The Others In Your Portfolio?

Zinger Key Points
- Foot Locker shares rocketed after Dick's Sporting Goods agreed to acquire the company.
- Archer Aviation stock jumped following better-than-expected EPS and an Olympic partnership announcement.
These mid-cap stocks were the best performers in the last week. Are they in your portfolio?
- Foot Locker, Inc. FL shares rocketed 98.58% after Dick's Sporting Goods Inc DKS agreed to acquire the company at equity value of around $2.4 billion. Also, the company issued preliminary first-quarter results. Several analysts raised the price forecast.
- Archer Aviation Inc.'s ACHR stock jumped 50.96% after the company reported better-than-expected EPS results and announced an exclusive partnership that will make it the official air taxi provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
- DigitalBridge Group, Inc. DBRG shares increased 38.63%. Traders circulate an unconfirmed takeover rumor that 26North is in talks to acquire the company.
- NuScale Power Corporation SMR stock escalated 38.51% following the release of its first-quarter earnings.
- Diginex Limited DGNX stock jumped 38.37%.
- ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares rose 37.20% after the company reported better-than-expected results.
- Oklo Inc. OKLO stock increased 34.28% after the company reported a year-over-year increase in first-quarter results.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares grew 33.77% after the company issued FY25 sales guidance with its midpoint above estimates.
Photo via Shutterstock
