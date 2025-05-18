Bernie Sanders Slams Trump's Budget Bill, POTUS $400 Million Boeing Jet Gift And More: This Week In Politics

This week has been a whirlwind of political and financial news, with President Donald Trump at the center of several controversies. From healthcare to cryptocurrency, Trump’s policies and actions have sparked heated debates among lawmakers and financial experts. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories that made headlines over the weekend.

Bernie Sanders Criticizes Trump’s Budget Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt) delivered a scathing critique of the Republican budget reconciliation bill, labeling it a "death sentence" for millions of Americans. Sanders accused Trump and congressional Republicans of pushing a budget bill that offers a $235 billion estate tax break to the wealthiest 0.2% of Americans, while leaving 99.8% of citizens with no benefit. The bill also proposes to cut $715 billion from Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act, potentially leaving over 13.7 million people without health insurance. Read the full article here.

Elizabeth Warren Flags Trump-Backed Stablecoin as a Security Risk

Senior Democratic lawmaker Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) expressed concerns about the dollar-pegged cryptocurrency USD1, backed by President Trump. Warren, a known cryptocurrency critic, called the stablecoin a potential threat to national security and a conduit for corruption. Read the full article here.

Trump’s $400 Million Boeing Jet Gift Sparks Controversy

President Trump defended Qatar's offer of a Boeing Co. BA 747-8 jumbo jet reportedly valued at $400 million, despite criticism from former Republican presidential contender Nikki Haley. Haley warned that accepting gifts from foreign nations could threaten intelligence and national security. Read the full article here.

Trump Memecoin Adopted by China-Linked Nasdaq Company

Publicly-listed holding company GD Culture Group Ltd. GDC announced plans to raise up to $300 million to build a cryptocurrency reserve made up of Bitcoin and Official Trump. The Nasdaq-listed firm plans to finance this investment through a stock sale to an accredited entity in the British Virgin Islands. Read the full article here.

Trump Aims to Boost Nuclear Development

President Trump is advancing a series of executive orders aimed at reshaping U.S. nuclear energy policy. The orders aim to accelerate the construction of new nuclear power plants and reduce regulatory barriers, potentially benefiting several companies in the nuclear energy sector. Read the full article here.

