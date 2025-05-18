Wall Street's 'Sugar Rush,' Bill Gates On Tariffs And A $600 Billion Saudi Deal: Top Economics Updates This Week

The week has been a rollercoaster ride for Wall Street, with a flurry of events stirring the financial markets. From a macro expert’s warning about a potential market misreading to Bill Gates’ critique of Donald Trump’s tariffs, the week was packed with intriguing developments.

Let’s dive into the top stories that made headlines.

Wall Street’s ‘Sugar Rush’

Stephanie Pomboy, founder of MacroMavens, expressed skepticism about the recent Wall Street rally following the de-escalation of the U.S.-China trade war. She referred to the rally as a “headline sugar rush,” suggesting that the market might be misinterpreting the situation.

Bill Gates Criticizes Trump’s Tariffs

Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates voiced his concerns about President Donald Trump’s tariffs and the ensuing market turmoil. Gates warned that the unpredictability of U.S. economic policies could hinder long-term business decisions.

‘Liberation Day 2.0’ Warning

Financial analyst Gordon Johnson sparked a conversation on social media about a potential “Liberation Day 2.0,” an event that could trigger a significant equity market downturn. Johnson’s comments came as the yield on the 30-year U.S. Treasury note is nearing the critical 5% mark.

Trump’s $600B Saudi Deal

President Donald Trump announced a massive $600 billion investment commitment from Saudi Arabia into the United States. Trump referred to this as a “golden era” of U.S.-Middle East economic cooperation.

Powell Hints At Changes To Fed Strategy

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated that the central bank is reconsidering its approach to inflation and employment. This comes as part of a major review underway in 2025.

