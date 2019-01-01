QQQ
Range
2.4 - 2.82
Vol / Avg.
543.5K/557K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.35 - 7.87
Mkt Cap
554M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.41
P/E
-
EPS
-0.04
Shares
196.5M
Outstanding
Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-04
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Planet 13 Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Planet 13 Hldgs (PLNHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Planet 13 Hldgs (OTCQX: PLNHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Planet 13 Hldgs's (PLNHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Planet 13 Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Planet 13 Hldgs (PLNHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Planet 13 Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Planet 13 Hldgs (PLNHF)?

A

The stock price for Planet 13 Hldgs (OTCQX: PLNHF) is $2.82 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Planet 13 Hldgs (PLNHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Planet 13 Hldgs.

Q

When is Planet 13 Hldgs (OTCQX:PLNHF) reporting earnings?

A

Planet 13 Hldgs’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 4, 2022.

Q

Is Planet 13 Hldgs (PLNHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Planet 13 Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Planet 13 Hldgs (PLNHF) operate in?

A

Planet 13 Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.