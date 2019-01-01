QQQ
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 11:45AM

Analyst Ratings

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (ARCA: PBS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Dynamic Media ETF's (PBS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (ARCA: PBS) is $45.62 last updated Today at 8:54:05 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (ARCA:PBS) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Dynamic Media ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Dynamic Media ETF (PBS) operate in?

A

Invesco Dynamic Media ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.