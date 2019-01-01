QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 2:13PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
Pharma-Bio Serv Inc is a compliance and technology transfer services consulting firm. It also provides microbiological testing services and chemical testing services through its laboratory testing facility in Puerto Rico. It has three reportable segments: Puerto Rico technical compliance consulting which is the key revenue driver; United States technical compliance consulting; and Europe technical compliance consulting. The company offers solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical devices, food, and chemical industries.

Pharma-Bio Serv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCQB: PBSV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pharma-Bio Serv's (PBSV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pharma-Bio Serv.

Q

What is the target price for Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pharma-Bio Serv

Q

Current Stock Price for Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV)?

A

The stock price for Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCQB: PBSV) is $0.85 last updated Today at 5:43:08 PM.

Q

Does Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) pay a dividend?

A

The next Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) dividend date is projected to be 2022-02-24.

Q

When is Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCQB:PBSV) reporting earnings?

A

Pharma-Bio Serv does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pharma-Bio Serv.

Q

What sector and industry does Pharma-Bio Serv (PBSV) operate in?

A

Pharma-Bio Serv is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.