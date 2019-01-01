QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Media
ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE is a German mass media and digital company that operates in three segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the core of the company's business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The Dating segment offers a range of online matchmaking services and other social entertainment. The Commerce & Ventures segment supports young companies by offering media-for-revenue or media-for-equity partnership through its TV reach. Viewership and sales from the Entertainment segment, particularly under the Seven.One brand, account for the vast majority of the company's revenue.

ProSiebenSat 1 Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK: PBSFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are ProSiebenSat 1 Media's (PBSFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProSiebenSat 1 Media.

Q

What is the target price for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProSiebenSat 1 Media

Q

Current Stock Price for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY)?

A

The stock price for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK: PBSFY) is $3.33 last updated Today at 8:45:40 PM.

Q

Does ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $10.81 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 8, 2013 to stockholders of record on July 19, 2013.

Q

When is ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFY) reporting earnings?

A

ProSiebenSat 1 Media’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProSiebenSat 1 Media.

Q

What sector and industry does ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFY) operate in?

A

ProSiebenSat 1 Media is in the Communication Services sector and Media industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.