ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE is a German mass media and digital company that operates in three segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the core of the company's business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The Dating segment offers a range of online matchmaking services and other social entertainment. The Commerce & Ventures segment supports young companies by offering media-for-revenue or media-for-equity partnership through its TV reach. Viewership and sales from the Entertainment segment, particularly under the Seven.One brand, account for the vast majority of the company's revenue.