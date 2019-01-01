QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
0.6/3.77%
52 Wk
14.59 - 22.41
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
23.22
Open
-
P/E
6.62
EPS
0.32
Shares
226.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE is a German mass media and digital company that operates in three segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the core of the company's business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The Dating segment offers a range of online matchmaking services and other social entertainment. The Commerce & Ventures segment supports young companies by offering media-for-revenue or media-for-equity partnership through its TV reach. Viewership and sales from the Entertainment segment, particularly under the Seven.One brand, account for the vast majority of the company's revenue.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ProSiebenSat 1 Media Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK: PBSFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ProSiebenSat 1 Media's (PBSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ProSiebenSat 1 Media.

Q

What is the target price for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for ProSiebenSat 1 Media

Q

Current Stock Price for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFF)?

A

The stock price for ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK: PBSFF) is $15.82 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 19:12:48 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ProSiebenSat 1 Media.

Q

When is ProSiebenSat 1 Media (OTCPK:PBSFF) reporting earnings?

A

ProSiebenSat 1 Media does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ProSiebenSat 1 Media.

Q

What sector and industry does ProSiebenSat 1 Media (PBSFF) operate in?

A

ProSiebenSat 1 Media is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.