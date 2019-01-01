QQQ
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 10:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 6, 2021, 9:30AM

Phoenix Biotech Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Phoenix Biotech (PBAXU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Phoenix Biotech (NASDAQ: PBAXU) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Phoenix Biotech's (PBAXU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Phoenix Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for Phoenix Biotech (PBAXU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Phoenix Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for Phoenix Biotech (PBAXU)?

A

The stock price for Phoenix Biotech (NASDAQ: PBAXU) is $10.07 last updated Today at 9:00:00 PM.

Q

Does Phoenix Biotech (PBAXU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Phoenix Biotech.

Q

When is Phoenix Biotech (NASDAQ:PBAXU) reporting earnings?

A

Phoenix Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Phoenix Biotech (PBAXU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Phoenix Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does Phoenix Biotech (PBAXU) operate in?

A

Phoenix Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.