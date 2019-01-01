Corporate Office Props Tr (NYSE:OFC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Corporate Office Props Tr
Corporate Office Props Tr Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Corporate Office Props Tr (NYSE: OFC) was reported by Keybanc on January 13, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $24.00 expecting OFC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -10.21% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Corporate Office Props Tr (NYSE: OFC) was provided by Keybanc, and Corporate Office Props Tr downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Corporate Office Props Tr, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Corporate Office Props Tr was filed on January 13, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around January 13, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $24.00. The current price Corporate Office Props Tr (OFC) is trading at is $26.73, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
