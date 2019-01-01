QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Thrifts & Mortgage Finance
Oconee Federal Financial Corp is a United States-based stock holding company. The company through its subsidiaries provides banking products and services in the US states of South Carolina and Georgia. Its principal business activity involves attracting retail deposits from the public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in one-to-four family residential mortgage loans and, to a lesser extent, non-residential mortgage, construction and land, agricultural and other loans.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Oconee Federal Finl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oconee Federal Finl (OFED) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Oconee Federal Finl's (OFED) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oconee Federal Finl (OFED) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oconee Federal Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Oconee Federal Finl (OFED)?

A

The stock price for Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ: OFED) is $23.5 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oconee Federal Finl (OFED) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 24, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 9, 2022.

Q

When is Oconee Federal Finl (NASDAQ:OFED) reporting earnings?

A

Oconee Federal Finl’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Oconee Federal Finl (OFED) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oconee Federal Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Oconee Federal Finl (OFED) operate in?

A

Oconee Federal Finl is in the Financials sector and Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.