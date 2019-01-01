QQQ
Range
13.71 - 13.84
Vol / Avg.
9K/23K
Div / Yield
0.46/3.39%
52 Wk
13.62 - 15.7
Mkt Cap
180.2M
Payout Ratio
77.08
Open
13.84
P/E
20.95
EPS
0
Shares
13.1M
Outstanding
Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Muni Term Fund is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax with a secondary objective of seeking an additional total return.

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Inter Dur Quality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NIQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Inter Dur Quality's (NIQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Inter Dur Quality.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NIQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen Inter Dur Quality

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NIQ)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE: NIQ) is $13.76 last updated Today at 6:07:10 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NIQ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NYSE:NIQ) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Inter Dur Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NIQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Inter Dur Quality.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Inter Dur Quality (NIQ) operate in?

A

Nuveen Inter Dur Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.