Range
34.51 - 35.62
Vol / Avg.
5.6K/14.4K
Div / Yield
0.8/2.22%
52 Wk
24 - 39.78
Mkt Cap
215M
Payout Ratio
10.03
Open
35.24
P/E
6.28
EPS
1.29
Shares
6.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Meridian Corp is a full-service, state-chartered commercial bank providing personal, business lending and deposit services. It operates in three business segments including Bank, Wealth and Mortgage. The Bank segment consists of commercial and retail banking. Mortgage division consists of mortgage consultant's guide. It mortgage portfolio includes commercial mortgage, home equity, residential mortgage, construction, commercial, industrial, and consumer loans.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9701.240 0.2700
REV32.590M33.408M818.000K

Meridian Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Meridian (MRBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Meridian's (MRBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Meridian (MRBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on July 31, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 23.00 expecting MRBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -34.66% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Meridian (MRBK)?

A

The stock price for Meridian (NASDAQ: MRBK) is $35.2 last updated Today at 4:32:52 PM.

Q

Does Meridian (MRBK) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 21, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) reporting earnings?

A

Meridian’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Meridian (MRBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Meridian.

Q

What sector and industry does Meridian (MRBK) operate in?

A

Meridian is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.