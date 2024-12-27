Why Evaxion Biotech Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 62%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor, Benzinga Staff Writer
December 27, 2024 5:03 AM | 3 min read |

Shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S EVAX rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company applied for a patent for vaccines targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae.

Evaxion Biotech shares jumped 62% to $1.37 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • Intrusion Inc. INTZ gained 177% to $1.23 in pre-market trading after surging around 22% on Thursday.
  • SES AI Corporation SES gained 79.6% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after gaining 100% on Thursday.
  • Rail Vision Ltd. RVSN shares jumped 56.4% to $1.21 in pre-market trading after jumping 68% on Thursday.
  • Solid Power, Inc. SLDP gained 41.5% to $2.76 in pre-market trading after jumping around 30% on Thursday.
  • Quantum-Si incorporated QSI rose 38.2% to $2.97 in pre-market trading after gaining around 65% on Thursday.
  • AEye, Inc. LIDR gained 36.7% to $1.75 in pre-market trading after surging around 13% on Thursday.
  • T Stamp Inc. IDAI gained 29.5% to $0.6999 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 21% on Thursday.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS rose 26.6% to $3.18 in pre-market trading after climbing around 24% on Thursday.
  • Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC gained 17.7% to $12.01 in pre-market trading after gaining over 14% on Thursday.

Losers

  • Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. VIRX fell 21.8% to $0.1851 in pre-market trading as the company said its board has initiated a process to explore a broad range of strategic alternatives. The company announced plans to close its ongoing pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of Nana-val in Relapsed/Refractory EBV + Lymphomas.
  • Meridian Corporation MRBK shares tumbled 20.5% to $11.00 in pre-market trading.
  • Quest Resource Holding Corporation QRHC declined 19.4% to $5.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 5% on Thursday.
  • Millennium Group International Holdings Limited MGIH shares dipped 14.5% to $2.5400 in pre-market trading after surging 94% on Thursday.
  • MicroAlgo Inc. MLGO shares fell 10.5% to $2.55 in pre-market trading after surging over 62% on Thursday.
  • Neuphoria Therapeutics Inc. NEUP fell 10.4% to $3.99 in pre-market trading after dipping over 32% on Thursday.
  • West Bancorporation, Inc. WTBA shares fell 9.6% to $20.00 in pre-market trading.
  • LuxUrban Hotels Inc. LUXH fell 9.2% to $0.8999 in today's pre-market trading after gaining over 3% on Thursday.
  • Luokung Technology Corp. LKCO dipped 9.1% to $1.69 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Thursday.
  • Matrix Service Company MTRX fell 8.9% to $11.14 in pre-market trading.

