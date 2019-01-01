ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
MiX Telematics
(NYSE:MIXT)
10.00
-0.36[-3.47%]
Last update: 11:56AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low10 - 10.34
52 Week High/Low9.4 - 16.79
Open / Close10.07 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 22.1M
Vol / Avg.13.9K / 32.3K
Mkt Cap220.8M
P/E20.72
50d Avg. Price10.74
Div / Yield0.25/2.45%
Payout Ratio52.97
EPS0.25
Total Float-

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT), Dividends

MiX Telematics issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash MiX Telematics generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.13%

Annual Dividend

$0.2608

Last Dividend

Feb 25

Next Dividend

Jun 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

MiX Telematics Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next MiX Telematics (MIXT) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 26, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 16, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own MiX Telematics (MIXT) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for MiX Telematics ($MIXT) will be on June 30, 2022. Investors need to be owners of MiX Telematics (MIXT) shares by June 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next MiX Telematics (MIXT) dividend?
A

The next dividend for MiX Telematics (MIXT) will be on June 16, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)?
A

The most current yield for MiX Telematics (MIXT) is 2.52% and is payable next on June 30, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.