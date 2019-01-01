MICT Inc operates through an Israel-based company. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Verticals & technology; and Mobile Resource Management (MRM), which generates the majority of revenue. Its geographical segments are the United States, Israel, Europe, China, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.