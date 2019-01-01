QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.58 - 0.63
Vol / Avg.
219.7K/802.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 3.16
Mkt Cap
76M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.59
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
122.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 12:08PM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 2:57PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
MICT Inc operates through an Israel-based company. It develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Verticals & technology; and Mobile Resource Management (MRM), which generates the majority of revenue. Its geographical segments are the United States, Israel, Europe, China, and Others, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-30
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

MICT Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MICT (MICT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MICT's (MICT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MICT (MICT) stock?

A

The latest price target for MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) was reported by Aegis Capital on August 25, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting MICT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 866.34% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MICT (MICT)?

A

The stock price for MICT (NASDAQ: MICT) is $0.6209 last updated Today at 3:50:33 PM.

Q

Does MICT (MICT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MICT.

Q

When is MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) reporting earnings?

A

MICT’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is MICT (MICT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MICT.

Q

What sector and industry does MICT (MICT) operate in?

A

MICT is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.