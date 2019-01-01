QQQ
Benzinga - May 10, 2021, 6:12AM
Mycronic AB develops solutions for advanced electronics production. It operates in four segments: Pattern Generators, which develops, manufactures, and markets mask writers and measuring machines for the production of advanced photomasks for displays; The High Flex division develops, manufactures, and markets surface mount technology (SMT) and inspection equipment, focusing on markets for flexible manufacture, primarily in Europe and the USA; The High Volume division develops, manufactures and markets equipment for dispensing and conformal coating of circuit boards, with a focus on high-volume markets in Asia. The Global Technologies division's offering includes advanced production solutions with high levels of differentiation.

Mycronic Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mycronic (MICLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mycronic (OTCPK: MICLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mycronic's (MICLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Mycronic.

Q

What is the target price for Mycronic (MICLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Mycronic

Q

Current Stock Price for Mycronic (MICLF)?

A

The stock price for Mycronic (OTCPK: MICLF) is $25.3 last updated Mon Oct 04 2021 19:30:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Mycronic (MICLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mycronic.

Q

When is Mycronic (OTCPK:MICLF) reporting earnings?

A

Mycronic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Mycronic (MICLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mycronic.

Q

What sector and industry does Mycronic (MICLF) operate in?

A

Mycronic is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.