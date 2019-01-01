Mycronic AB develops solutions for advanced electronics production. It operates in four segments: Pattern Generators, which develops, manufactures, and markets mask writers and measuring machines for the production of advanced photomasks for displays; The High Flex division develops, manufactures, and markets surface mount technology (SMT) and inspection equipment, focusing on markets for flexible manufacture, primarily in Europe and the USA; The High Volume division develops, manufactures and markets equipment for dispensing and conformal coating of circuit boards, with a focus on high-volume markets in Asia. The Global Technologies division's offering includes advanced production solutions with high levels of differentiation.