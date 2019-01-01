QQQ
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
4.86 - 5.1
Mkt Cap
70.8M
Payout Ratio
Open
P/E
-
Shares
13.9M
Outstanding
MINT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. The fund's investment objectives are to produce a high level of sustainable income and to minimize the risk of investing in high-income securities on a cost-effective basis. Primarily, it invests in a diversified portfolio of securities consisting of the equity of issuers operating in various industries and geographic regions. Additionally, the fund invests in various sectors, including real estate, financials, pipelines, industrials, healthcare, energy, consumer discretionary, preferred shares, corporate debt, consumer staples, technology, utilities, and metals and mining.

MINT Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MINT Income (MICFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MINT Income (OTC: MICFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MINT Income's (MICFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MINT Income.

Q

What is the target price for MINT Income (MICFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MINT Income

Q

Current Stock Price for MINT Income (MICFF)?

A

The stock price for MINT Income (OTC: MICFF) is $5.0956 last updated Thu Sep 09 2021 15:15:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MINT Income (MICFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 15, 2018 to stockholders of record on October 30, 2018.

Q

When is MINT Income (OTC:MICFF) reporting earnings?

A

MINT Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MINT Income (MICFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MINT Income.

Q

What sector and industry does MINT Income (MICFF) operate in?

A

MINT Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.