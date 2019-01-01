MINT Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. The fund's investment objectives are to produce a high level of sustainable income and to minimize the risk of investing in high-income securities on a cost-effective basis. Primarily, it invests in a diversified portfolio of securities consisting of the equity of issuers operating in various industries and geographic regions. Additionally, the fund invests in various sectors, including real estate, financials, pipelines, industrials, healthcare, energy, consumer discretionary, preferred shares, corporate debt, consumer staples, technology, utilities, and metals and mining.