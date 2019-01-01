QQQ
Range
3.59 - 3.63
Vol / Avg.
217.7K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.53 - 40.85
Mkt Cap
317.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.62
P/E
-
EPS
30.49
Shares
88.2M
Outstanding
Macquarie Infrastructure Holdings LLC, formerly Macquarie Infrastructure Corp is a diversified business company. The company's operating segment includes Atlantic Aviation; MIC Hawaii and Corporate and Other. It generates maximum revenue from the Atlantic Aviation segment. Atlantic Aviation segment is a provider of fuel, terminal, aircraft hangaring, and other services primarily to owners and operators of general aviation (GA) jet aircraft. The company serves corporations, government agencies, and individual customers primarily in the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.050
REV62.571M

Macquarie Infrastructure Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Macquarie Infrastructure's (MIC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Macquarie Infrastructure.

Q

What is the target price for Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) was reported by Barclays on June 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting MIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1038.89% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC)?

A

The stock price for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE: MIC) is $3.6 last updated Today at 4:03:03 PM.

Q

Does Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $11.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on January 4, 2021.

Q

When is Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) reporting earnings?

A

Macquarie Infrastructure’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Macquarie Infrastructure.

Q

What sector and industry does Macquarie Infrastructure (MIC) operate in?

A

Macquarie Infrastructure is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.