QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.95 - 2.24
Vol / Avg.
959.4K/520.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.33 - 11
Mkt Cap
461.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.23
P/E
-
EPS
-4.23
Shares
235.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 7:14AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 12:18PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 6:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 5:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 8:29AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 11:24AM
Benzinga - Aug 26, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 3:37PM
Benzinga - Aug 25, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 9:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 23, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Aug 19, 2021, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Aug 18, 2021, 8:57AM
load more
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food & Staples Retailing
Missfresh Ltd an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail business offering fresh produce and fast-moving consumer goods. Through its "Missfresh" mobile application and Mini Program embedded in third-party social platforms, which feature substantially similar user interface and functions, consumers can purchase grocery at their fingertips and receive products delivered by its delivery riders to their doorstep.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Missfresh Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Missfresh (MF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Missfresh's (MF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Missfresh (MF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) was reported by JP Morgan on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.70 expecting MF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.82% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Missfresh (MF)?

A

The stock price for Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) is $1.96 last updated Today at 3:44:14 PM.

Q

Does Missfresh (MF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Missfresh.

Q

When is Missfresh (NASDAQ:MF) reporting earnings?

A

Missfresh’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Missfresh (MF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Missfresh.

Q

What sector and industry does Missfresh (MF) operate in?

A

Missfresh is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.