|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Missfresh’s space includes: Natural Grocers (NYSE:NGVC), Companhia Brasileira (NYSE:CBD), Kroger (NYSE:KR), Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) and Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO).
The latest price target for Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) was reported by JP Morgan on November 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.70 expecting MF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 190.82% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Missfresh (NASDAQ: MF) is $1.96 last updated Today at 3:44:14 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Missfresh.
Missfresh’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Missfresh.
Missfresh is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food & Staples Retailing industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.