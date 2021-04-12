28 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLM) rose 73.6% to $9.65 in pre-market trading. Modell's Sporting Goods reported a stake of 18.4% in a 13D filing on Friday.
- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) rose 23.8% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. PINTEC is expected to report full year 2020 financial results on April 14, 2021.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) rose 21.7% to $1.74 in pre-market trading. SeaChange is expected to report Q4 results on April 13.
- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN) rose 19.2% to $54.35 in pre-market trading. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) is in talks to buy Nuance Communications, Bloomberg reported.
- Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ: UNAM) rose 16.4% to $6.68 in pre-market trading..
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares rose 15.4% to $6.28 in pre-market trading after jumping over 11% on Friday. The company recently received a $7.5 million working capital line of credit.
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: BCTX) rose 15.2% to $6.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 19% on Friday.
- Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXI) shares rose 15.2% to $7.90 in pre-market trading.
- Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) rose 14.2% to $4.92 in pre-market trading after jumping over 10% on Friday. The company recently announced it will provide a business update on its AM-301 program for protection against airborne viruses and allergens on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) rose 13.1% to $3.10 in pre-market trading. Phio Pharmaceuticals, last month, reported a FY20 loss of $1.92 per share.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) rose 10.7% to $36.50 in pre-market trading. DiaSorin S.p.A. announced plans to acquire Luminex for a price of $37.00 per share in an all-cash deal.
- Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTRK) shares rose 9.9% to $35.50 in pre-market trading. Ontrak, last week, reported extension of 6-year business partnership with Health Alliance Medical Plans for commercial and medicare business.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) rose 8.7% to $1.35 in pre-market trading after dropping 10% on Friday. Color Star Technology recently signed a cooperation agreement with Shandong University of Art & Design to offer online courses and related services.
- Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) rose 8.6% to $2.02 in pre-market trading.
- PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLBY) rose 8.3% to $27.99 in pre-market trading after PLBY Group, last week, announced that it entered into an aircraft purchase agreement with an unaffiliated, third-party seller.
- Generations Bancorp NY, Inc. (NASDAQ: GBNY) rose 8.2% to $10.66 in pre-market trading.
- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) rose 7.9% to $15.00 in pre-market trading after climbing more than 14% on Friday.
- Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) rose 7.2% to $52.58 in pre-market trading.
- Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) rose 6% to $236.71 in pre-market trading as investors cheered the record $2.8 billion fine slapped on China's biggest e-commerce company as a result of an anti-monopoly investigation and hoped it could be the end of the regulatory troubles for ace entrepreneur Jack Ma’s company.
Losers
- iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC) fell 25.1% to $99.51 in pre-market trading. iRhythm® Technologies announced a conference call to discuss Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Novitas’s updated rate publication.
- Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) fell 16.2% to $2.18 in pre-market trading.
- Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) fell 10.7% to $18.97 in pre-market trading.
- Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc.(NYSE: BTX) fell 10.1% to $5.78 in pre-market trading after surging 25% on Friday.
- VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ: VECT) fell 9.2% to $22.01 in pre-market trading. VectivBio shares gained over 42% on Friday as the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLSI) fell 8.6% to $49.00 in pre-market trading. Greenwich LifeSciences shares gained 6% on Friday after the company reported robust immune response from its Phase IIb data supporting the GP2 clinical outcome of 0% metastatic breast cancer recurrences over 5 years of follow-up.
- Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) fell 8.5% to $4.66 in pre-market trading after the company reported a FY20 loss of $0.87 per share.
- TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG) shares fell 8.1% to $1.47 in pre-market trading. TD Holdings said it received NASDAQ notice on late filing of its Form 10-K.
- Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: GENE) fell 7.2% to $4.24 in pre-market trading. Genetic Technologies gained around 7% on Friday as the company said it has completed all validation for its COVID-19 risk test.
