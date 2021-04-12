 Skip to main content

DiaSorin Acquires COVID-19 Test Maker Luminex For $37 Per Share

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2021 7:37am   Comments
  • Italian diagnostics firm DiaSorin SpA (OTCMKTS: DSRLF) has agreed to acquire Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) for $37 per share in an all-cash transaction, corresponding to a total equity value of approximately $1.8 billion.
  • The offer price represents around 23.1% premium to Luminex shareholders based on the unaffected closing stock price of Luminex on 24 February (the date before press rumors regarding a potential sale of the company).
  • Luminex makes COVID-19 laboratory tests along with a suite of other biological testing technologies.
  • In March, it applied to the FDA for emergency approval of a lab test that combines tests for COVID-19 and the flu.
  • The acquisition will broaden DiaSorin’s positioning in the molecular diagnostics space gaining access to Luminex’s molecular diagnostics multiplexing technology and a more significant foothold in the U.S. market.
  • Following the acquisition, the new entity will have a combined 2020 revenue of approximately €1.25 billion, adjusted EBITDA of roughly €472 million, and a favorable net financial position of about €335 million.
  • The transaction will be funded through a mix of cash and external financing. It’s expected to close in the third quarter.
  • DiaSorin also signed a $1.1 billion term loan due in 2026 and a $500 million bridge loan due within 12 months with a group of banks including BNP, Citi, Mediobanca, and UniCredit.
  • Price Action: LMNX shares gained 10.8% at $36.5, whiles DSRLF shares are up 0.49% at $165.81 in premarket trading on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech M&A News Health Care Small Cap General

