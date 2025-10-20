Defiance Doubles Down On Lemonade With New 2X ETF For Bold Traders

Defiance ETFs is putting some spark into its product universe with the introduction of the Defiance Daily Target 2X Long LMND ETF (NASDAQ:LMNX), which gives investors the ability to double their daily exposure to Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND), the AI-driven insurance innovator.

The actively managed fund aims to provide 200% of Lemonade’s daily returns, offering investors a high-flying vehicle to bet on short-term optimism in the stock. Intended for daily trading versus long-term ownership, LMNX appeals to sophisticated investors who want to ride momentum in one of the market’s most volatile but innovative insurtech stocks.

Defiance’s new ETF expands its suite of single-stock leveraged ETFs designed for active traders seeking amplified exposure to innovative, high-growth companies.

Lemonade has redesigned the conventional insurance model using AI-fueled automation to sell renters, homeowners, auto, pet, and life insurance policies via the internet. The company uses a fixed-fee business model and reinsurance arrangements to handle risk while keeping overhead low. Its goal of expanding access to and streamlining insurance has won it a loyal, technologically savvy customer base, despite its stock experiencing steep volatility since its 2020 IPO.

With LMNX, Defiance continues to grow its lineup of single-stock leveraged ETFs, which enable investors to make leveraged bets on some of the most vibrant names in the market without the need for margin or derivatives outright. Recent additions to the lineup have focused on high-growth names in technology and consumer innovation spaces.

The new fund’s launch highlights the increasing popularity of leveraged single-stock ETFs, which provide investors with tactical leverage in a backdrop of increasing market volatility. For willing takers of heat, Defiance’s latest spurt of 2X Lemonade may be a sweet, if not perilous, method to bet on the insurtech trend.

Photo: Shutterstock