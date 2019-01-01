ñol

Lincoln Electric Holdings
(NASDAQ:LECO)
134.8846
-1.0254[-0.75%]
Last update: 11:10AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low134.09 - 135.96
52 Week High/Low121.66 - 148.54
Open / Close135.15 / -
Float / Outstanding51.4M / 58.6M
Vol / Avg.35.7K / 307.1K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E24.71
50d Avg. Price133.11
Div / Yield2.24/1.65%
Payout Ratio38.91
EPS2.15
Total Float51.4M

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Lincoln Electric Holdings reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$2.100

Quarterly Revenue

$925.4M

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$925.4M

Earnings Recap

 

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Lincoln Electric Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.75%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.67.

Revenue was up $168.43 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Lincoln Electric Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 1.57 1.52 1.44 1.18
EPS Actual 1.61 1.56 1.67 1.37
Revenue Estimate 821.06M 805.57M 787.54M 725.27M
Revenue Actual 844.25M 806.45M 826.45M 757.02M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Lincoln Electric Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) reporting earnings?
A

Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.93, which hit the estimate of $0.93.

Q
What were Lincoln Electric Holdings’s (NASDAQ:LECO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $626.9M, which beat the estimate of $617.9M.

