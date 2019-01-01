Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Lincoln Electric Holdings beat estimated earnings by 25.75%, reporting an EPS of $2.1 versus an estimate of $1.67.
Revenue was up $168.43 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.73% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Lincoln Electric Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.52
|1.44
|1.18
|EPS Actual
|1.61
|1.56
|1.67
|1.37
|Revenue Estimate
|821.06M
|805.57M
|787.54M
|725.27M
|Revenue Actual
|844.25M
|806.45M
|826.45M
|757.02M
Lincoln Electric Holdings Questions & Answers
Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.93, which hit the estimate of $0.93.
The Actual Revenue was $626.9M, which beat the estimate of $617.9M.
