ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Lincoln Electric Holdings
(NASDAQ:LECO)
135.445
-0.465[-0.34%]
Last update: 1:22PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low134.09 - 136.16
52 Week High/Low121.66 - 148.54
Open / Close135.15 / -
Float / Outstanding51.4M / 58.6M
Vol / Avg.80.8K / 307.1K
Mkt Cap7.9B
P/E24.71
50d Avg. Price133.11
Div / Yield2.24/1.65%
Payout Ratio38.91
EPS2.15
Total Float51.4M

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO), Dividends

Lincoln Electric Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Lincoln Electric Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.76%

Annual Dividend

$2.24

Last Dividend

Mar 31

Next Dividend

Jun 29
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Lincoln Electric Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on April 20, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Lincoln Electric Holdings ($LECO) will be on July 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) shares by June 30, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) will be on June 29, 2022 and will be $0.56

Q
What is the dividend yield for Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO)?
A

The most current yield for Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) is 1.69% and is payable next on July 15, 2022

Browse dividends on all stocks.