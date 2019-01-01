QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/186.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.77 - 16.95
Mkt Cap
212.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.61
Shares
39M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 10:16AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 27, 2022, 4:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:30PM
Benzinga - Nov 19, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 8:43AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 10:37AM
Benzinga - Oct 8, 2021, 9:26AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Life Sciences Tools & Services
IsoPlexis Corp is a developer of a single-cell detection system designed to accelerate insights in the field of cancer.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IsoPlexis Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IsoPlexis (ISO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IsoPlexis's (ISO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IsoPlexis (ISO) stock?

A

The latest price target for IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ISO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.18% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IsoPlexis (ISO)?

A

The stock price for IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO) is $5.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IsoPlexis (ISO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IsoPlexis.

Q

When is IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) reporting earnings?

A

IsoPlexis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is IsoPlexis (ISO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IsoPlexis.

Q

What sector and industry does IsoPlexis (ISO) operate in?

A

IsoPlexis is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.