|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in IsoPlexis’s space includes: Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO), Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY), Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL), Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) and Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI).
The latest price target for IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting ISO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 120.18% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for IsoPlexis (NASDAQ: ISO) is $5.45 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IsoPlexis.
IsoPlexis’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for IsoPlexis.
IsoPlexis is in the Health Care sector and Life Sciences Tools & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.