Iliad was founded in the 1990s as a broadband Internet provider. After several years operating just in the fixed business, it entered France's mobile market in 2012 after regulators determined France needed a fourth mobile network operator, or MNO. Regulators favored the entrance of Iliad in the French market, as the company was allowed to acquire spectrum at a reduced price and could rely on Orange 3G Network for many years. After disrupting the French mobile market, Iliad has expanded to Italy, where it entered in 2018, and to Poland through the acquisition of MNO Play in November 2020.