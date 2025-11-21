Ross Stores Posts Strong Q3 Results, Joins Enviri, Azenta And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Friday.

Shares of Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance above estimates.

Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.41. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.42 billion.

Ross Stores shares jumped 6.3% to $170.64 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Enviri Corp (NYSE:NVRI) shares gained 29.1% to $17.51 after the company announced a $3.04 billion clean earth sale to Veolia and spin off its new Enviri business.

(NASDAQ:RXST) jumped 11.3% to $9.96. Willscot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) surged 10.4% to $17.50. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded WillScot from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $20 to $22.

(NASDAQ:QDEL) gained 10.1% to $23.46. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) shares jumped 9.2% to $116.86.

c (NASDAQ:WW) surged 8.8% to $22.99. Azenta Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) gained 8.7% to $32.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

c (NYSE:DFH) gained 8.5% to $19.19. LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) gained 8.5% to $48.09.

(NASDAQ:ULH) rose 7.5% to $13.94. Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) gained 7.1% to $128.46.

