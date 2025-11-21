tickers of top stock movers
November 21, 2025 11:14 AM 2 min read

Ross Stores Posts Strong Q3 Results, Joins Enviri, Azenta And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

by Avi Kapoor
U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones gaining around 150 points on Friday.

Shares of Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST) rose sharply during Friday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 GAAP EPS guidance above estimates.

Ross Stores reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $1.41. Quarterly revenue came in at $5.6 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.42 billion.

Ross Stores shares jumped 6.3% to $170.64 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • Enviri Corp (NYSE:NVRI) shares gained 29.1% to $17.51 after the company announced a $3.04 billion clean earth sale to Veolia and spin off its new Enviri business.
  • Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares jumped 12.9% to $1.96.
  • Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) gained 11.6% to $10.76.
  • Rxsight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) jumped 11.3% to $9.96.
  • Willscot Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) surged 10.4% to $17.50. Baird analyst Andrew Wittmann upgraded WillScot from Neutral to Outperform and raised the price target from $20 to $22.
  • Quidelortho Corp (NASDAQ:QDEL) gained 10.1% to $23.46.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (NYSE:HOV) shares jumped 9.2% to $116.86.
  • WW International Inc (NASDAQ:WW) surged 8.8% to $22.99.
  • Azenta Inc (NASDAQ:AZTA) gained 8.7% to $32.61 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.
  • BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) rose 8.6% to $58.01.
  • Dream Finders Homes Inc (NYSE:DFH) gained 8.5% to $19.19.
  • LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) gained 8.5% to $48.09.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ:ADPT) gained 7.8% to $17.59.
  • Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) rose 7.5% to $13.94.
  • Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRI) gained 7.1% to $128.46.

Photo via Shutterstock

