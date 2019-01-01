ñol

Hamilton Beach Brands
(NYSE:HBB)
10.62
-0.04[-0.38%]
At close: Jun 2
10.95
0.3300[3.11%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.18 - 25.57
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9M / 14.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 49.9K
Mkt Cap149.7M
P/E5.83
50d Avg. Price10.48
Div / Yield0.42/3.94%
Payout Ratio21.86
EPS0.51
Total Float9M

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB), Dividends

Hamilton Beach Brands issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hamilton Beach Brands generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.33%

Annual Dividend

$0.42

Last Dividend

Jun 1
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hamilton Beach Brands Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hamilton Beach Brands. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.10 on June 15, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Hamilton Beach Brands ($HBB) will be on June 15, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) shares by June 1, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) will be on May 31, 2022 and will be $0.11

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB)?
A

Hamilton Beach Brands has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) was $0.10 and was paid out next on June 15, 2022.

