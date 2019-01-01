ñol

Hamilton Beach Brands
(NYSE:HBB)
10.62
-0.04[-0.38%]
At close: Jun 2
10.95
0.3300[3.11%]
PreMarket: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.18 - 25.57
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding9M / 14.1M
Vol / Avg.- / 49.9K
Mkt Cap149.7M
P/E5.83
50d Avg. Price10.48
Div / Yield0.42/3.94%
Payout Ratio21.86
EPS0.51
Total Float9M

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Hamilton Beach Brands Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)?
A

The latest price target for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) was reported by Baird on November 14, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting HBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 173.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) was provided by Baird, and Hamilton Beach Brands initiated their neutral rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hamilton Beach Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hamilton Beach Brands was filed on November 14, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 14, 2018.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) is trading at is $10.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.

