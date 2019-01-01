Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands
Hamilton Beach Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) was reported by Baird on November 14, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for $29.00 expecting HBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 173.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) was provided by Baird, and Hamilton Beach Brands initiated their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hamilton Beach Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hamilton Beach Brands was filed on November 14, 2017 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 14, 2018.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $29.00. The current price Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) is trading at is $10.62, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.