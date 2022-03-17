Hamilton Beach Brands Reveals US Launch Of Smart Sharps Bin System
- Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE: HBB) reported the availability of Smart Sharps Bin from Hamilton Beach Health, powered by HealthBeacon, in the U.S.
- Smart Sharps Bin is an Injection Care Management System, developed by Hamilton and marketed and distributed by HealthBeacon.
- The management system will be available in the U.S. from a new direct-to-consumer website, www.smartsharpsbin.com, and through Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- The novel digital health technology provides at-home injection therapies for diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, asthma, obesity, and migraines.
- Price Action: HBB shares closed lower by 0.65% at $10.71 on Wednesday.
