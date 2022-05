by

board of directors has approved a 5% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $0.105 from $0.10 per share. The dividend is payable on June 15, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2022.

The company held $2.1 million in cash and equivalents as of March 31, 2022.

Price Action: HBB shares closed lower by 1.44% at $9.51 on Wednesday.

