Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Genocea Biosciences Inc is a US-based biopharmaceutical company which is engaged in developing novel vaccines and immunotherapies to address diseases with significant unmet needs. Its product candidate includes GEN-003 which is an immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes as well as it owns pre-clinical immuno-oncology program focused on personalized cancer vaccines. The company focuses on developing vaccines and immunotherapies for unmet needs through its AnTigen Lead Acquisition System, which is used to design vaccines and immunotherapies. Genocea operates its business through the single segment being Developing and Commercializing vaccines.

Genocea Biosciences Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Genocea Biosciences's (GNCA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) was reported by SVB Leerink on April 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting GNCA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 512.18% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Genocea Biosciences (GNCA)?

A

The stock price for Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ: GNCA) is $0.9801 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genocea Biosciences.

Q

When is Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) reporting earnings?

A

Genocea Biosciences’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genocea Biosciences.

Q

What sector and industry does Genocea Biosciences (GNCA) operate in?

A

Genocea Biosciences is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.