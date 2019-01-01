Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Globus Maritime
Globus Maritime Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) was reported by Maxim Group on August 2, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting GLBS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 194.12% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) was provided by Maxim Group, and Globus Maritime initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Globus Maritime, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Globus Maritime was filed on August 2, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 2, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Globus Maritime (GLBS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $6.00. The current price Globus Maritime (GLBS) is trading at is $2.04, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.