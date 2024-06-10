Calavo Growers, Yext And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
With U.S. stock futures trading mixed this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects Calavo Growers, Inc. CVGW to report quarterly earnings at 36 cents per share on revenue of $160.46 million after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Calavo Growers shares rose 0.4% to $25.50 in after-hours trading.
- Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP named Jeffrey Cathey as its new chief financial officer. Cathey joined the company in December 2023 as chief accounting officer. Compass Minerals shares slipped 1.4% to $13.20 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting FuelCell Energy, Inc. FCEL to post a quarterly loss at 8 cents per share on revenue of $21.35 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. FuelCell Energy shares gained 0.6% to $0.8748 in after-hours trading.
- Globus Maritime Limited GLBS reported mixed results for its first quarter on Friday. The company posted a quarterly loss of 1 cent per share, compared to market expectations for a loss of 2 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company's sales came in at $7.71 million missing estimates of $8.00 million. Globus Maritime shares declined 5% to $2.09 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Yext, Inc. YEXT to post quarterly earnings at 6 cents per share on revenue of $96.33 million after the closing bell. Yext shares gained 1.2% to $5.21 in after-hours trading.
