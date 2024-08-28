Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Rocket Higher This Quarter

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major oversold players in this sector, having an RSI near or below 30.

Terran Orbital Corp LLAP

Terran Orbital, said on Aug. 21, that the NYSE notified co on failure to satisfy continued listing rule or standard. The company's stock fell around 65% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $0.23.

RSI Value: 24.40

24.40 LLAP Price Action: Shares of Terran Orbital fell 3.1% to close at $0.25 on Tuesday.

Globus Maritime Ltd GLBS

On June 7, Globus Maritime posted downbeat quarterly sales. The company's stock fell around 14% over the past month. It has a 52-week low of $0.85.

RSI Value: 25.10

25.10 GLBS Price Action: Shares of Globus Maritime rose 0.7% to close at $1.53 on Tuesday.

Vast Renewables Ltd VSTE

On April 8, Vast announced Term Sheet to facilitate transmission access for Aurora Energy Precinct. The company's shares fell around 51% over the past month and has a 52-week low of $1.05.

RSI Value: 23.19

23.19 VSTE Price Action: Shares of Vast Renewables fell 1.3% to close at $1.16 on Tuesday.

