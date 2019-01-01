ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Globus Maritime
(NASDAQ:GLBS)
2.04
-0.03[-1.45%]
At close: Jun 2
2.06
0.0200[0.98%]
After Hours: 4:44PM EDT
Day High/Low2.02 - 2.07
52 Week High/Low1.57 - 5.85
Open / Close2.06 / 2.04
Float / Outstanding19.8M / 20.6M
Vol / Avg.62.6K / 268.5K
Mkt Cap42M
P/E2.05
50d Avg. Price2.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.64
Total Float19.8M

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Globus Maritime reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 11

EPS

$0.640

Quarterly Revenue

$18.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$18.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Globus Maritime using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Globus Maritime Questions & Answers

Q
When is Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) reporting earnings?
A

Globus Maritime (GLBS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 11, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS)?
A

Globus Maritime (GLBS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 6, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual EPS was $-140.00, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Globus Maritime’s (NASDAQ:GLBS) revenues?
A

Globus Maritime (GLBS) does not have any upcoming earnings reports scheduled yet. The last reported earnings were for reported on July 6, 2017 for Q1 and the Actual Revenue was $2.7M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.