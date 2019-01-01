Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Fiserv
Fiserv Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) was reported by Loop Capital on May 3, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $125.00 expecting FISV to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.31% upside). 30 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) was provided by Loop Capital, and Fiserv initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Fiserv, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Fiserv was filed on May 3, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 3, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Fiserv (FISV) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $125.00. The current price Fiserv (FISV) is trading at is $101.37, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
