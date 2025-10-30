Ljubljana, Slovenia - 21 January 2023: Meta logo on smartphone screen laying on computer keyboard
October 30, 2025 1:40 PM 5 min read

Meta Tumbles 10%, Google Marks Historic Rally: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Wall Street saw a cautious tone on Thursday as major tech-heavy indexes edged lower, weighed down by mixed earnings from the mega-caps and the lingering impact of hawkish remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell the day before.

Following the Federal Reserve's widely anticipated 25-basis-point rate cut, Powell poured cold water on speculation of another move in December, stressing that an additional reduction is "far from a foregone conclusion." Traders swiftly pared bets for a year-end cut, pricing in a 65% chance versus nearly 100% just a day earlier.

The Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.7%, set to end a five-day winning streak, dragged by a steep 10% drop in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) after the company unveiled hefty new AI-related capital spending. Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) fell nearly 3% despite topping analysts' expectations, while Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) surged 4%.

Alphabet's rally capped its seventh consecutive month of gains, with a 63% advance over the past four months — its strongest stretch since the company's early trading months in 2004.

Elsewhere, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) plunged more than 15% — its sharpest one-day loss since 2012 — after trimming its sales outlook, citing a tougher macroeconomic backdrop.

On the geopolitical front, progress in U.S.–China trade discussions offered a rare note of optimism. In the first in-person meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping in six years, Washington agreed to reduce certain tariffs, while Beijing committed to ease export restrictions on rare-earth elements and tighten controls on fentanyl-related chemicals.

In commodities, gold rebounded 1.8% to $4,000 per ounce after four consecutive declines, even as the dollar strengthened.

The U.S. dollar index climbed to 99.5 — its highest since early August — with the greenback advancing nearly 1% against the Japanese yen.

In crypto trading, Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped for a fourth straight session, down about 2% to $108,000. Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) fell 3.2%, and Strategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) lost 3.8%, both ahead of quarterly earnings due after Thursday's close.

Thursday’s Performance In Major US Indices, ETFs

Major Indices Price1-day %chg
Dow Jones47,813.950.4%
Russell 20002,486.010.0%
S&P 5006,867.50-0.3%
Nasdaq 10025,943.81-0.7%
Updated by 12:45 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) eased 0.4% to $629.25.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) rose 0.4% to $478.12.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) slumped 0.8% to $630.80.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 0.1% to $247.17.
  • The Financials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLF) outperformed, up 1%; the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLY) lagged, down 1.1%.

Thursday’s Movers On Earnings Results

  • Microsoft Corporation down 2.8%
  • Alphabet Inc. up 4.1%
  • Meta Platforms, Inc. down 10.2%
  • Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) up 3.8%
  • Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) up 0.2%
  • Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) down 0.9%
  • ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) up 3.6%
  • KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) down 1.5%
  • Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) up 0.4%
  • Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) down 1.7%
  • The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) up 0.5%
  • Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) down 6.7%
  • Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) up 0.7%
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) up 5.8%
  • Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) down 0.2%
  • Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) up 5.8%
  • Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX) down 11.0%
  • Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) up 0.3%
  • The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) down 13.4%
  • Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) up 0.8%
  • Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) down 0.3%
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) down 7.8%
  • L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) up 2.4%
  • Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) down 2.3%
  • Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) up 1.9%
  • Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) up 0.8%
  • AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) up 8.1%
  • Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.down 15.8%
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) up 12.5%
  • Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) down 3.9%
  • Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) up 3.3%
  • Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) up 12.9%
  • eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) down 14.3%
  • Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) up 2.1%
  • WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) down 2.3%
  • The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) up 1.5%
  • The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) down 3.2%
  • Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) up 4.9%
  • Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) down 4.3%
  • EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) down 16.6%

Stocks slated to report earnings after the close include Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Gilead Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD), Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), Strategy Inc., Coinbase Global Inc., Monster Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:MNST), Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), Republic Services Inc. (NYSE:RSG), Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (NYSE:EW), Monolithic Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR), Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC), ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD), Atlassian Corp. (NASDAQ:TEAM), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Vici Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI), Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), First Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR), LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA), Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO), GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY), Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY), Erie Indemnity Co. (NASDAQ:ERIE), MasTec Inc. (NYSE:MTZ), Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z), Reinsurance Group of America Inc. (NYSE:RGA), and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Loading...
Loading...

Read now:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$106871.91-2.88%
Overview
AAPL Logo
AAPLApple Inc
$271.600.70%
AJG Logo
AJGArthur J. Gallagher & Co
$263.380.52%
ALNY Logo
ALNYAlnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc
$441.26-8.37%
AME Logo
AMEAMETEK Inc
$199.788.46%
AMP Logo
AMPAmeriprise Financial Inc
$457.42-4.41%
AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$225.29-2.18%
BMY Logo
BMYBristol-Myers Squibb Co
$44.945.49%
CAH Logo
CAHCardinal Health Inc
$185.3712.7%
CI Logo
CIThe Cigna Group
$259.41-13.3%
CMCSA Logo
CMCSAComcast Corp
$27.94-2.08%
CMG Logo
CMGChipotle Mexican Grill Inc
$33.45-15.9%
COIN Logo
COINCoinbase Global Inc
$337.46-3.20%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$477.850.31%
DXCM Logo
DXCMDexCom Inc
$68.440.38%
EBAY Logo
EBAYeBay Inc
$84.98-14.6%
ED Logo
EDConsolidated Edison Inc
$97.860.89%
EL Logo
ELThe Estee Lauder Companies Inc
$98.701.38%
EME Logo
EMEEMCOR Group Inc
$649.43-16.4%
EPD Logo
EPDEnterprise Products Partners LP
$31.290.53%
EQIX Logo
EQIXEquinix Inc
$842.605.62%
ERIE Logo
ERIEErie Indemnity Co
$310.762.95%
EW Logo
EWEdwards Lifesciences Corp
$83.450.92%
EXR Logo
EXRExtra Space Storage Inc
$135.32-4.54%
FSLR Logo
FSLRFirst Solar Inc
$241.18-0.22%
GDDY Logo
GDDYGoDaddy Inc
$127.871.03%
GILD Logo
GILDGilead Sciences Inc
$119.731.04%
GLPI Logo
GLPIGaming and Leisure Properties Inc
$43.20-1.03%
GOOGL Logo
GOOGLAlphabet Inc
$285.493.98%
HSY Logo
HSYThe Hershey Co
$169.58-3.25%
HWM Logo
HWMHowmet Aerospace Inc
$204.110.31%
ICE Logo
ICEIntercontinental Exchange Inc
$149.61-0.67%
INSM Logo
INSMInsmed Inc
$189.8413.7%
IR Logo
IRIngersoll Rand Inc
$80.641.18%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$246.71-0.05%
KLAC Logo
KLACKLA Corp
$1213.06-1.80%
KMB Logo
KMBKimberly-Clark Corp
$120.202.98%
LHX Logo
LHXL3Harris Technologies Inc
$301.665.16%
LLY Logo
LLYEli Lilly and Co
$846.244.02%
LNG Logo
LNGCheniere Energy Inc
$210.00-0.54%
LPLA Logo
LPLALPL Financial Holdings Inc
$343.46-0.05%
MA Logo
MAMastercard Inc
$554.900.06%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$676.89-9.95%
MNST Logo
MNSTMonster Beverage Corp
$66.580.03%
MO Logo
MOAltria Group Inc
$57.77-6.78%
MPWR Logo
MPWRMonolithic Power Systems Inc
$1090.17-0.36%
MRK Logo
MRKMerck & Co Inc
$86.37-0.24%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$527.16-2.66%
MSI Logo
MSIMotorola Solutions Inc
$434.730.59%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy Inc
$264.05-4.11%
MTZ Logo
MTZMasTec Inc
$216.27-2.30%
NOW Logo
NOWServiceNow Inc
$947.583.94%
PRU Logo
PRUPrudential Financial Inc
$103.312.09%
PSA Logo
PSAPublic Storage
$281.38-2.70%
PWR Logo
PWRQuanta Services Inc
$450.140.32%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$630.55-0.82%
RBLX Logo
RBLXRoblox Corp
$117.11-12.4%
RGA Logo
RGAReinsurance Group of America Inc
$191.000.73%
RMD Logo
RMDResMed Inc
$253.24-0.15%
RSG Logo
RSGRepublic Services Inc
$210.36-0.07%
SBUX Logo
SBUXStarbucks Corp
$85.081.08%
SO Logo
SOSouthern Co
$93.930.45%
SOL Logo
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.83-0.30%
SYK Logo
SYKStryker Corp
$370.870.35%
TEAM Logo
TEAMAtlassian Corp
$162.532.04%
TWLO Logo
TWLOTwilio Inc
$114.172.29%
VICI Logo
VICIVICI Properties Inc
$29.46-0.79%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$629.17-0.44%
VTR Logo
VTRVentas Inc
$73.445.25%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$139.06-1.64%
WEC Logo
WECWEC Energy Group Inc
$112.40-1.90%
WY Logo
WYWeyerhaeuser Co
$23.340.58%
XEL Logo
XELXcel Energy Inc
$81.191.88%
XLB Logo
XLBMaterials Select Sector SPDR
$86.83-0.58%
XLF Logo
XLFSPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial
$52.550.87%
XLV Logo
XLVSPDR Select Sector Fund - Health Care
$144.910.64%
XLY Logo
XLYSPDR Select Sector Fund - Consumer Discretionary
$236.43-1.14%
Z Logo
ZZillow Group Inc
$72.881.90%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved