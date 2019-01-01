QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 1
Mkt Cap
2.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
5B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 6:23AM
Europcar Mobility Group is a French car rental company. It offers, for short and medium durations, passenger and commercial vehicles under the brands Europcar and InterRent (low-cost services) to individuals and companies. The company focuses its strategy on two brands, Europcar and InterRent, targeting diverse customer segments. Europcar the company's main brand, is used worldwide to serve a large number of market segments including both high-end and low-cost segments, as well as a diverse customer portfolio ranging from key accounts including business customers to private individuals representing leisure customers. InterRent set up as the company's low-cost operator, InterRent targets leisure drivers.

Europcar Mobility Gr Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Europcar Mobility Gr (EURMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Europcar Mobility Gr (OTCPK: EURMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Europcar Mobility Gr's (EURMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Europcar Mobility Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Europcar Mobility Gr (EURMF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Europcar Mobility Gr (OTCPK: EURMF) was reported by Societe Generale on July 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EURMF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Europcar Mobility Gr (EURMF)?

A

The stock price for Europcar Mobility Gr (OTCPK: EURMF) is $0.54 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 16:33:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Europcar Mobility Gr (EURMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Europcar Mobility Gr.

Q

When is Europcar Mobility Gr (OTCPK:EURMF) reporting earnings?

A

Europcar Mobility Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Europcar Mobility Gr (EURMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Europcar Mobility Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Europcar Mobility Gr (EURMF) operate in?

A

Europcar Mobility Gr is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.