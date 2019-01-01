Europcar Mobility Group is a French car rental company. It offers, for short and medium durations, passenger and commercial vehicles under the brands Europcar and InterRent (low-cost services) to individuals and companies. The company focuses its strategy on two brands, Europcar and InterRent, targeting diverse customer segments. Europcar the company's main brand, is used worldwide to serve a large number of market segments including both high-end and low-cost segments, as well as a diverse customer portfolio ranging from key accounts including business customers to private individuals representing leisure customers. InterRent set up as the company's low-cost operator, InterRent targets leisure drivers.