Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals
(NASDAQ:EPRX)
$2.40
-0.52[-17.81%]
At close: Apr 16
$2.40
0[0.00%]
After Hours: 7:40AM EDT
OverviewNewsEarningsGuidanceDividendsAnalyst RatingsInsider TradesShort Interest

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ:EPRX), Quotes and News Summary

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock (NASDAQ: EPRX) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Open$2.880
Close$2.850
Volume / Avg.6.058K / 42.592K
Day Range2.820 - 2.880
52 Wk Range2.480 - 3.500
Market Cap$85.494M
P/E Ratio-
Dividend Yield-
ExchangeNASDAQ
RSI
0
Short Interest-
Days to Cover-

Recent News

Why Esperion Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR) shares rose sharply during today’s pre-market trading after the company presented new data from CLEAR outcomes at ACC.24 highlighting value of NEXLETOL® tablets in diverse populations.
Avi Kapoor
-%

Financials

Quarterly
Annual
Name
Revenue
Change
Gross
Change
EBITDA
Change
EBIT
Change
Earnings
Change
About
Sector
Healthcare
Industry
N/A
Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of...
Show More

Compare

EPS worse than industry
Earnings Per Share
EPS is the portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock. It is a key metric for investors to assess a company's profitability.
EPRX

FAQ

Q

How do I buy Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EPRX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals's (EPRX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What is the target price for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX)?

A

The stock price for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EPRX) is $2.4 last updated April 16, 2024 at 7:40 AM EDT.

Q

Does Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) reporting earnings?

A

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (EPRX) operate in?

A

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals is in the Healthcare sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.