India Funds Affordable COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Using Dyadic's Platform

Dyadic International Inc's DYAI licensee, Epygen Biotech PVD, LTD ., has received funding from the Government of India to advance an affordable COVID-19 vaccine candidate through Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials.

Epygen's COVID-19 vaccine utilizes Dyadic's C1 protein production platform. Epygen Biotech is an Indian Biopharmaceutical company engaged in research and manufacturing therapeutic proteins for critical diseases and novel vaccines.

Epygen Biotech aims to initially produce 100 million doses per year, at an anticipated price point of approximately $2 per dose , of the potential vaccine, which could be used as the primary and booster against variants.

Epygen is further planning to raise approximately $26 million for Phase 3.

Price Action: DYAI shares are down 2.59% at $2.44 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

