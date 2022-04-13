India Funds Affordable COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Using Dyadic's Platform

- Dyadic International Inc's DYAI licensee, Epygen Biotech PVD, LTD., has received funding from the Government of India to advance an affordable COVID-19 vaccine candidate through Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials.
- Epygen's COVID-19 vaccine utilizes Dyadic's C1 protein production platform. Epygen Biotech is an Indian Biopharmaceutical company engaged in research and manufacturing therapeutic proteins for critical diseases and novel vaccines.
- Epygen Biotech aims to initially produce 100 million doses per year, at an anticipated price point of approximately $2 per dose, of the potential vaccine, which could be used as the primary and booster against variants.
- Epygen is further planning to raise approximately $26 million for Phase 3.
- Price Action: DYAI shares are down 2.59% at $2.44 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.