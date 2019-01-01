QQQ
Range
1.2 - 1.23
Vol / Avg.
587.4K/1.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.17 - 4.02
Mkt Cap
110.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.21
P/E
-
EPS
-0.11
Shares
92.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Drive Shack Inc is an owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. The company conducts its business through three primary segments: Traditional Golf properties, Entertainment Golf venues and corporate. The Traditional Golf properties segment operates and owns golf properties. The Entertainment Golf venues segment plans to open a chain of gold, competition, dining, and fun. The Corporate segment consists primarily of investments in loans and securities. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Traditional Golf Properties segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-11
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Drive Shack Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Drive Shack (DS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Drive Shack's (DS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Drive Shack (DS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) was reported by Craig-Hallum on March 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting DS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 316.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Drive Shack (DS)?

A

The stock price for Drive Shack (NYSE: DS) is $1.2 last updated Today at 7:41:04 PM.

Q

Does Drive Shack (DS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.61 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2018.

Q

When is Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) reporting earnings?

A

Drive Shack’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Drive Shack (DS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Drive Shack.

Q

What sector and industry does Drive Shack (DS) operate in?

A

Drive Shack is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.