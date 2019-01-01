QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Discovery Minerals Ltd is a United States based acquisition and development company. It primarily targets natural resource properties through its subsidiaries. The properties fall within two primary channels, precious metals such as gold, silver, and precious metals, and industrial hemp.

Discovery Minerals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Discovery Minerals (DSCR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Discovery Minerals (OTCPK: DSCR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Discovery Minerals's (DSCR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Discovery Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Discovery Minerals (DSCR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Discovery Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Discovery Minerals (DSCR)?

A

The stock price for Discovery Minerals (OTCPK: DSCR) is $0.0001 last updated Today at 2:46:26 PM.

Q

Does Discovery Minerals (DSCR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Discovery Minerals.

Q

When is Discovery Minerals (OTCPK:DSCR) reporting earnings?

A

Discovery Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Discovery Minerals (DSCR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Discovery Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Discovery Minerals (DSCR) operate in?

A

Discovery Minerals is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.