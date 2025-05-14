May 14, 2025 8:52 AM 2 min read

Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse In Q2

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

As of May 14, 2025, two stocks in the real estate sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus
Start Futures Trading Fast — with a $200 Bonus

Join Plus500 today and get up to $200 to start trading real futures. Practice with free paper trading, then jump into live markets with lightning-fast execution, low commissions, and full regulatory protection.

Diversified Healthcare Trust DHC

  • On May 5, Diversified Healthcare reported first-quarter financial results and beat its FFO and sales estimates. The company's stock jumped around 47% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $4.24.
  • RSI Value: 75.6                                
  • DHC Price Action: Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust gained 2% to close at $3.05 on Tuesday.
  • Edge Stock Ratings: 84.97 Momentum score with Value at 84.66.

Douglas Elliman Inc DOUG

  • On May 1, Douglas Elliman reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales results. “Our performance in the first quarter highlights the strength of our luxury brand and the incredible efforts of our agents, employees and leadership team,” said Michael S. Liebowitz, Chief Executive Officer of Douglas Elliman Inc. “By focusing on high-impact areas like Development Marketing, we’re driving growth and reinforcing our position as the leader in the luxury market – delivering our highest first-quarter revenue since 2022 with significant reductions in operating losses.” The company's stock gained around 23% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $2.98.
  • RSI Value: 76.8
  • DOUG Price Action: Shares of Douglas Elliman gained 7.9% to close at $2.04 on Tuesday.

Learn more about BZ Edge Rankings—click to see scores for other stocks in the sector and see how they compare.

Read This Next:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
DHC Logo
DHCDiversified Healthcare Trust
$3.05-%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.97
Growth
36.13
Quality
-
Value
84.66
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOUG Logo
DOUGDouglas Elliman Inc
$2.01-1.47%
Got Questions? Ask
Which real estate stocks may face downturns?
How will Diversified Healthcare Trust perform next?
Is Douglas Elliman at risk of a price drop?
What factors affect momentum indicators in real estate?
Are there investment opportunities in undervalued stocks?
How could RSI trends impact trading strategies?
What alternatives exist to overbought real estate stocks?
Will luxury real estate continue to thrive despite risks?
How might market sentiment shift in real estate sector?
Which real estate sectors are undervalued for investment?
Powered By
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
NewsShort IdeasPre-Market OutlookMarketsTrading IdeasExpert IdeasOverbought stocksReal EstateRSI
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved